Hundreds gave up the the comfort of their beds at home for The Leeds Big Sleep, a partnership Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George’s Crypt. Supporters, players, and staff came together to camp out under the stars at AMT Headingley to raise money and awareness for the two Leeds charities. Both charities are marking milestone anniversaries in 2025 with Leeds Rhinos Foundation celebrating 20 years of impact and St George’s Crypt commemorating 95 years of supporting the people of Leeds. READ MORE: Video preview - The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer