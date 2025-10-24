19 snug photos from The Leeds Big Sleep

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST

It’s the annual fundraising event that sees hundreds sleep out at one of Leeds’s most celebrated sporting venues.

Hundreds gave up the the comfort of their beds at home for The Leeds Big Sleep, a partnership Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George’s Crypt. Supporters, players, and staff came together to camp out under the stars at AMT Headingley to raise money and awareness for the two Leeds charities. Both charities are marking milestone anniversaries in 2025 with Leeds Rhinos Foundation celebrating 20 years of impact and St George’s Crypt commemorating 95 years of supporting the people of Leeds. READ MORE: Video preview - The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer

Staff from law firm Eversheds Sutherland arrive.

1. The Big Sleep

Staff from law firm Eversheds Sutherland arrive. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
PKF accountants, from left, are Rob Barker, James Randall, Beth Stephenson, Martin Watson and Oliver Martin.

2. The Big Sleep

PKF accountants, from left, are Rob Barker, James Randall, Beth Stephenson, Martin Watson and Oliver Martin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Lindsey Armstrong, Barbara Ellul, Alexandra Weatherhead of Friends Helping Others of Horsforth.

3. The Big Sleep

Lindsey Armstrong, Barbara Ellul, Alexandra Weatherhead of Friends Helping Others of Horsforth. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Sam Hormer Leeds Rhinos RL development officer and Ash Marshall, access disability liason officer.

4. The Big Sleep

Sam Hormer Leeds Rhinos RL development officer and Ash Marshall, access disability liason officer. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Sleepers from Taylor Wimpey.

5. The Big Sleep

Sleepers from Taylor Wimpey. | Steve Riding Photo: Stev Riding

Photo Sales
Headingley group St Wilfrid Lodge,

6. The Big Sleep

Headingley group St Wilfrid Lodge, | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice