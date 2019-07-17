Slung Low Shorts - Leeds hosts series of short plays by experienced and emerging local talent

They are plays designed to make audiences laugh, cry and think.

Back by popular demand for its fourth year, Slung Low Shorts (SLS) showcases seven new short plays by experienced TV and film writers who are new to writing for theatre, or those making their scriptwriting debuts.

Held at Slung Low’s HQ, The Holbeck, the SLS team have curated the deliberately diverse selection of plays with audiences asked to decide what they pay the end of the show.

This year’s plays explore a range of subjects - from cloning to ventriloquism, the Windrush generation to troubled teens, restorative justice to the spirit world.

The show is produced by local writers Lisa Holdsworth - whose recent writing credits include the BBC’s Call the Midwife and Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge - and Mark Catley - who has worked with both Casualty and Eastenders for a number of years - alongside casting director Jo Adamson-Parker who also runs Northern Drama Acting School.

Lisa Holdsworth said: “We were all eager to showcase local writing and acting talent, so we created the first Slung Low Shorts in 2016. We pride ourselves on a low-tech, easy-going approach to make it accessible for writers new to theatre, and this year we’ve got seven very different plays on offer from talented new writers and those who have a number of screen credits in soap operas, dramas and comedies.”

The Slung Low Shorts cast and directors are also from a range of backgrounds with Richard McNamara, lead guitarist with Embrace, taking on his first stage role, and a number of familiar faces including veteran screen actor Seamus O’Neill, and Tom Gibbons who is better known as the errant Johnny Phillips in The Archers.

Directors of the plays include Aisha Khan, co-artistic director of Freedom Studios, a theatre company based in Bradford, and other theatre-makers from across the region.

Lisa added: “We describe Slung Low Shorts as ‘no risk theatre’ for audiences - there’s something for everyone and you get to decide what you pay for the evening – but we do take risks in terms of our approach.

"We’re not afraid to offer writers, performers and directors the chance to take risks in their work - which we hope will make for another great show this year.”

Slung Low Shorts runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, at The Holbeck WMC in Holbeck. Performances are at 7.30pm on the 18th, 19th and 20th, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday 20th, and one 5pm show on Sunday 21st.

To book your place, which is free to do online and then you pay what you decide after the show, visit: https://www.slunglow.org/event/slung-low-shorts-2/