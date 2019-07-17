‘Chamber of Time’ interactive family experience opens in Leeds

A Leeds shopping centre has launched the city's first ever interactive time machine for families this summer.

‘Professor Humboldt’s Chamber of Time’ Museum is unique shopping centre family attraction which will run throughout the school holidays at The Merrion Centre until September 1 .

The Merrion Centre has launched the city's first ever interactive time machine for families this summer.

Seven professional actors who have featured in films from Harry Potter, Love Actually and Finding Neverland, will whisk visitors through 5,000 years of British History from the mythical origins of Stonehenge through to the tournaments of the Tudor dynasty.

Through state of the art set design and special effects the ‘Chamber of Time’ delivers a 45 minute totally immersive and action-packed educational encounter for all the family that will catapult you into the past and where you will be able to experience history first hand.

James Broughton, head of marketing and PR at Merrion Centre, said: “We’re extremely excited to officially open the ‘Chamber of Time’ and bring a ‘one of a kind experience’ to the heart of

Leeds Arena Quarter.

"The Chamber of Time is an immersive and educational experience, and we are sure it will prove a unique activity to keep the children entertained throughout the school holidays. We look forward to welcoming lots of budding time travellers to the centre, to not only learn about history but to become a part of it!”

Chamber of Time is suitable for ages 6+ and adults alike.

Ticket prices start from £7.20 with a 30 per cent off introductory offer on tickets purchased until July 20. It is open daily from 10am with last admission at 5pm (5.30pm on a Saturday),

More offer details, package deals and concessions can be found at www.chamberoftime.co.uk