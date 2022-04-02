Shenanigans Armley hosting huge jumble sale today to support refugees

The group has more than 300 female members who regularly meet up for activities.

On Saturday April 2, they are hosting a large jumble sale at the Interplay theatre on Armley Ridge Road.

Shenanigans Armley is hosting a huge huge jumble sale today to support refugees in the area.

The event is set to take place from 11am to 3pm with hundreds of items from clothes to cakes.

Entry is 50p and includes a raffle ticket.

Proceeds will be split between the group and supporting refugees in Armley.

