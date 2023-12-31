Here are seven of the adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds – as well as some behind the scenes snaps that show how the cute canines celebrated Christmas.
The handsome pooches enjoyed their time at the rehoming centre in York Road over the festive period, with doggy Christmas dinners and winter walks among the highlights.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home in the new year by taking home one of these festive furballs?
Here are seven of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Lucy
Lucy had clearly been a good girl as Santa left her a present on Christmas morning. The stunning two-year-old Lurcher is full of fun and is a favourite with handlers. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
2. Atticus
All of the dogs enjoyed a lovely Christmas walk, including one-year-old Belgian Malinois Crossbreed Atticus. He loves fuss and affection, but always prefers training over cuddles. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
3. Elsa
Elsa is one of the lucky dogs to be adopted this week. Although the centre pauses many adoptions over Christmas, lucky Elsa has been able to leave in time to spend Christmas with her new family. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
4. Buster
Buster, an 11-year-old Patterdale Terrier, showed off some of his agility skills to build up an appetite for his Christmas dinner. He’s been waiting to find his forever home for a good while now. He’ll need a peaceful household where he can have his own space. When he’s in the mood to play, he’s loads of fun. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
5. Sophie
Sophie, an eight-year-old Husky, had her stocking ready to hang up on her kennel on Christmas Eve. She’s very friendly with everyone she meets and the more she gets
to know you, the more you’ll see her affectionate, snuggly side come through. She would thrive with an active family. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY
6. Rolo
Rolo, a 10-month-old Staffy Crossbreed, had a rough start to his short life. He arrived at the centre with a broken leg but healed up after surgery. He is a fun and energetic dog who loves people and enjoys meeting other pups out and about. Photo: Kevin Johnson KJ PHOTOGRAPHY