See inside the nine bedroom historic £1.95m Leeds Roundhay Park mansion

Go through the keyhole of this magnificent stone built nine bedroom Leeds mansion which exudes charm and character.

Dating back to 1879 Woodlands Hall is located within the Roundhay Conservation Area and is on the market for £1,950,000. It boasts a unique rooftop terrace with 360 degree views over Roundhay and far beyond. The mansion is being marketed by Fine & Country Leeds. READ MORE: The £1.6m Victorian house on the Leeds Bradford border boasting stunning views | See inside the stunning converted church for sale in Leeds

Woodlands Hall The mansion offers the discerning purchaser a rare piece of local history. It occupies a commanding position between Park Avenue and West Avenue.

Entrance Hall On arrival, the grand portico entrance with original door opens up into the spectacular entrance hall with galleried landing above.

Breakfast kitchen It features dual aspect windows, magnificent ornate coving and ceiling rose features a range of solid wooden units, a central island, granite work surfaces and matching Welsh dresser.

Drawing room A beautifully bright space with dual aspect windows overlooking the beautiful gardens and parkland beyond.

