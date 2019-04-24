See inside the stunning converted church for sale in Leeds
Go through the keyhole of this stunning converted church in Leeds.
All Saints House is an impressive Grade II listed converted church located in the heart of the sought after village of Woodlesford. It boasts four bedrooms, three of which have en-suite, with an asking price of £825,000 and is marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE:The gorgeous Victorian detached Leeds home with fabulous views
1. All Saints House
This property was converted in 2004 and sympathetically refurbished and now offers a harmonious blend of period charm with a modern specification.