All Saints House.

See inside the stunning converted church for sale in Leeds

Go through the keyhole of this stunning converted church in Leeds.

All Saints House is an impressive Grade II listed converted church located in the heart of the sought after village of Woodlesford. It boasts four bedrooms, three of which have en-suite, with an asking price of £825,000 and is marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: The gorgeous Victorian detached Leeds home with fabulous views

This property was converted in 2004 and sympathetically refurbished and now offers a harmonious blend of period charm with a modern specification.

1. All Saints House

This property was converted in 2004 and sympathetically refurbished and now offers a harmonious blend of period charm with a modern specification.
other
Buy a Photo
Can you imagine cooking up a storm in here?

2. The kitchen

Can you imagine cooking up a storm in here?
other
Buy a Photo
Image sitting down for a meal surrounded by all this history.

3. The dining room

Image sitting down for a meal surrounded by all this history.
other
Buy a Photo
A magnificent stained glass windows flooding the hallway with light.

4. Grand Hall

A magnificent stained glass windows flooding the hallway with light.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3