See inside the £775,000 five bedroom barn conversion for sale in Leeds

Honeysuckle Cottage at Rodley Fold Farm, Bridge Road, Rodley, has recently been converted by the present owners to a home with a quality specification throughout. It boasts spacious reception rooms, large gardens, a separate detached barn and an option to buy land/outbuildings. It has an asking price of £775,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds.

1. The kitchen A spacious living dining kitchen which is truly the hub of the home featuring a range of modern cream units with wood work surfaces, breakfast island with seating.

2. Reception ropom Each reception room boasts a beautiful feature fireplace and French doors leading outside.

3. Reception room Each reception room boasts a beautiful feature fireplace and French doors leading outside.

4. Utilty room This generous utility room boasts a range of units as well as provision for a washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher.

