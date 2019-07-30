Honeysuckle Cottage

See inside the £775,000 five bedroom barn conversion for sale in Leeds

Go through the keyhole of this stunning west Leeds barn conversion.

Honeysuckle Cottage at Rodley Fold Farm, Bridge Road, Rodley, has recently been converted by the present owners to a home with a quality specification throughout. It boasts spacious reception rooms, large gardens, a separate detached barn and an option to buy land/outbuildings. It has an asking price of £775,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: Go inside £1.4m Victorian home in west Leeds boasting eight bedrooms and stunning views

A spacious living dining kitchen which is truly the hub of the home featuring a range of modern cream units with wood work surfaces, breakfast island with seating.

1. The kitchen

Each reception room boasts a beautiful feature fireplace and French doors leading outside.

2. Reception ropom

3. Reception room

This generous utility room boasts a range of units as well as provision for a washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher.

4. Utilty room

