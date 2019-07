Thornbrook on Shell Lane in Calverley provides the discerning buyer with the perfect fusion of grandeur, prestige and contemporary living. It boasts eight bedrooms as well as a swimming pool, gym and annex. It has a purchase priced of £1.4 million and is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley, Guiseley. READ MORE: See inside the £1.6m Victorian house on the Leeds Bradford border boasting stunning views

