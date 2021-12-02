Seacroft builder found face of E.T on sheet of plywood at work
A builder had a giggle after he found the face of E.T in a sheet of plywood at work.
Konraf Szczurowski, 39, was working on a building site in Seacroft when he noticed the 1980's alien icon staring back at him on November 30.
Konraf, from Leeds, said: "It was a funny moment when I saw the face for the first time because there was a weird resemblance that I couldn't put my finger on.
"Then it suddenly came to me - it was E.T!
"I showed the boys we were working with and we all had a good laugh about it. It really made my day,"