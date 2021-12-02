Seacroft builder found face of E.T on sheet of plywood at work

Builder Konraf Szczurowski had a good laugh with friends when he found the face of ET on a sheet of wood.

Konraf Szczurowski, 39, was working on a building site in Seacroft when he noticed the 1980's alien icon staring back at him on November 30.

Konraf, from Leeds, said: "It was a funny moment when I saw the face for the first time because there was a weird resemblance that I couldn't put my finger on.

"Then it suddenly came to me - it was E.T!

Builder Konraf Szczurowski, from Seacroft.