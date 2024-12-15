A long-running series of free football sessions for kids in Leeds have changed lives - and the team behind them are on the lookout for more sponsors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saxton FC, which was founded seven years ago, offers the sessions to boys and girls aged between five and 18. What started with just eight kids in Richmond Hill quickly flourished into a hub of activity, now attracting up to 100 kids per session.

Saxton FC, which was founded seven years ago, offers free football sessions to boys and girls aged between five and 18. | Steve Riding

The project was the brainchild of Pearl McArdle, a resident who wanted to provide an outlet for children in the area. She enlisted the help of Jonny Nixon, who has been running the sessions with a team of volunteer coaches ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung visited Saxton FC in Richmond Hill and spoke to community leader Jonny Nixon at a training session. | Steve Riding

Jonny, a painter and decorator, said: “All of the coaches are ex-participants, who have seen the benefits these sessions have. A couple of them have told me that it had a huge influence on them, which is fantastic to hear.”

He added: “This area is classed as deprived, but we’re giving kids something to do so they’re not roaming the streets.”

The initiative runs in collaboration with youth services and relies on community funding and local sponsors to keep the sessions free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saxton FC is continuing to seek additional funding, with more information available via their Facebook, Instagram and X accounts. | Steve Riding

Jonny continued: “We run it on a shoestring because we want it to be free. If we can get sponsors and the councillors and businesses continue to back us, it can run for free for years.

“When we were younger, we always had a football team round there – I’ve made life-long friends through that and I just wanted to create the same atmosphere. And by coming down, you’re gaining 80 mates!”

Saxton FC is continuing to seek additional funding, with more information available via their Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.