26 radical photos take you back to Richmond Hill in the 1990s

1. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
A sponsored silence at All Saints C of E Primary in Richmond Hill raised £1,800 for local charities in June 1996. Pictured is headteacher Denis Penman pictured with some of the pupils who took part. They are, from left, Natalie Watson, Donna Deighton, Charley Cook and Christopher Proctor. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
2. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Can-Can girls, from left, Katherine Archer, Lucy Rutter, Carlene Johnson, Danielle McDermott, Claire Gelderd and Sarah Healey are pictured rehearsing for an Old Time M | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Pictured is Joe Smith at Richmond Hill Day Centre in July 1997. He had been a volunteer worker at the centre since it opened 20 years ago. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
4. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Glen Crosthwaite with Peter McElhatton, left, and Ben Crosthwaite, two members of the All Star Kick Boxing Club at Richmond Hill. Pictured in July 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
5. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Richmond Hill Leisure Centre held a sports initiative in February 1998. Pictured, centre left, is Councillor Philip Towler, chair of Leeds City Council's recreation services committee with, centre right, Olympic javelin thrower Mick Hill and children from Austhorpe, Whitebridge, Osmondthorpe and Temple Newsam Primary Schools. | Third Party Photo: Third Party
6. Richmond Hill in the 1990s
Valerie Kendall pictured with a sandwich outside Richmond Hill's Bethlehem Cafe in February 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme