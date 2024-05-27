Hundreds of Dachshunds descended on Leeds city centre this weekend for a Pup Up Cafe party. The sausage dog event, now in its fifth year, proved a barking success at Revolution Leeds at Electric Press. And our photographer was in hand to capture the best of the cuteness on camera. READ MORE: 38 closed Leeds pubs which will be remembered by a generation of regulars
1. Dachshund pup-up cafe
These Dachshunds make friends. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Dachshund pup-up cafe
This Dachshund is attracted by the camera lens. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Dachshund pup-up cafe
This Dachshund enjoys the star treatment. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Dachshund pup-up cafe
This Dachshund enjoys a puppuccino. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Dachshund pup-up cafe
Another Dachshund enjoys the star treatment. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Dachshund pup-up cafe
Owners cuddle their Dachshund. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
