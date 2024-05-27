Dachshund Pup-Up Cafe Leeds: Adorable photos as hundreds of sausage dogs take over bar

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th May 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 14:45 BST

They are the pint-sized dynamos with a big personality.

Hundreds of Dachshunds descended on Leeds city centre this weekend for a Pup Up Cafe party. The sausage dog event, now in its fifth year, proved a barking success at Revolution Leeds at Electric Press. And our photographer was in hand to capture the best of the cuteness on camera. READ MORE: 38 closed Leeds pubs which will be remembered by a generation of regulars

These Dachshunds make friends. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This Dachshund is attracted by the camera lens. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This Dachshund enjoys the star treatment. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This Dachshund enjoys a puppuccino. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Another Dachshund enjoys the star treatment. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Owners cuddle their Dachshund. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

