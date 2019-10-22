For sale - The Leeds country house on the market for close to £2 million
This seven bedroomed country house in west Leeds, dating back to the 1900s, is on the market for £1.975 million.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:37 am
Springwood in Farsley is all set within over three acres of mature gardens and woodland. The property has been extended to one side to create a self-contained annexe with kitchen facilities and a leisure complex incorporating an indoor swimming pool, hot tub area and steam room. It is being marketed by Hunters, Horsforth.