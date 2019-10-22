Springwood. PICS: Rightmove

For sale - The Leeds country house on the market for close to £2 million

This seven bedroomed country house in west Leeds, dating back to the 1900s, is on the market for £1.975 million.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:37 am

Springwood in Farsley is all set within over three acres of mature gardens and woodland. The property has been extended to one side to create a self-contained annexe with kitchen facilities and a leisure complex incorporating an indoor swimming pool, hot tub area and steam room. It is being marketed by Hunters, Horsforth. READ MORE: 33 never seen before photos of Pudsey through the years

1. Springwood

The property includes a two bedroomed annexe.

2. Springwood

The grounds and woodland area extend to just over three acres.

3. Springwood

The house offers spacious accommodation with enormous potential located in one of the most sought-after private roads in Farsley.

4. Springwood

In need of cosmetic work the property offers an excellent opportunity to enhance and develop to your own exacting standards.

