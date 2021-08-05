Rudimental to perform intimate Leeds gig ahead of new album

Rudimental.

Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Leon 'Locksmith' Rolle will take to the stage at The Warehouse on Friday, August 27.

“We are buzzing to be back playing live shows after nearly two years off the road”, say Rudimental. “We can’t wait to play some of our new records for the fans in such intimate spaces.”

The four date tour schedule also includes a date at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Thursday, August 26.

Fans who pre-order ‘Ground Control’ will get first access to tickets, giving fans a unique chance to experience the album live for the first time.

The announcement also follows the release of the album’s first two tracks; ‘Straight From The Heart’ featuring. Nørskov and ‘So Sorry’, a first ever collaboration with UK dance music icon, Skream.

Rudimental first rose to prominence in 2012 when their single Feel the Love featuring singer John Newman, topped the UK singles chart. They were nominated for a Mercury Prize[1] in 2013, and won several awards including the Brit Award, and the MOBO Award for Best Album.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://www.rudimental.co.uk/albumliveshows/ .

