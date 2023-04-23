News you can trust since 1890
RSPCA Leeds: Every cat and dog available for adoption including 'funny' Staffie X with unique quirks

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived at the centre as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.

Diesel is a Staffie X aged approximately 11. He loves people and is looking for a new place to call home despite enjoying time with his foster parents.

1. Diesel

Diesel is a Staffie X aged approximately 11. He loves people and is looking for a new place to call home despite enjoying time with his foster parents.

Domestic short hair Thor is approximately two years old and loves attention. He has a sensitive stomach so is looking for a family that can keep him on his current diet.

2. Thor

Domestic short hair Thor is approximately two years old and loves attention. He has a sensitive stomach so is looking for a family that can keep him on his current diet.

This domestic hair duo are aged approximately three years old and love to get snuggled up together.

3. Indy and Eva

This domestic hair duo are aged approximately three years old and love to get snuggled up together.

Brambles is an XL bully aged approximately three years old. She is a sweet and lovable girl and loves snoozing on laps.

4. Brambles

Brambles is an XL bully aged approximately three years old. She is a sweet and lovable girl and loves snoozing on laps.

