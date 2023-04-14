The female bunnies were discovered by a dog which was being walked in woods in West Yorkshire. Two of the rabbits were underweight and had visible fur loss and urine soaked paws.

The dog’s owner took the animals home and gave them fresh bedding before they were collected the following morning by RSPCA animal rescue officer Emmeline Myal. They were taken into the vets for treatment.

The RSPCA says it is grappling with a ‘rabbit crisis’ – with animal centres struggling to cope with a huge influx caused by abandonments triggered by the cost-of-living crisis and out-of-control breeding. With no space in the local area for rabbits at any RSPCA facilities, the trio are now being privately boarded by the charity until room becomes available and they can be rehomed.

Emmeline said: “Two of the rabbits were in a poor state of health and had lost chunks of fur. Their paws were stained yellow with urine which could have been caused by them spending long periods of time in the filthy cage they were found in, which was far too small to meet their needs.

“They’re now receiving ongoing treatment for their skin, as well as lots of TLC, and we’re hopeful they’ll go on to make a good recovery.

“This incident demonstrates the complexities involved in caring for rabbits and we’d urge people who are thinking about getting them as pets to consider the time and cost implications. They are one of the most neglected pets in Britain and we need to end the misconception that they are ideal ‘starter’ pets and are somehow easier than cats and dogs.

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise. They also have long life spans of around 8 to 12 years so they are a big commitment for any family.”