The charity homes animals in East Ardsley, some of which had owners who could no longer care for them due to life circumstances. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the cats and dogs are cared for until a new permanent home can be found.

The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare. These are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.