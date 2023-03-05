There are numerous cats and dogs at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch looking for new homes.
The charity homes animals in East Ardsley, some of which had owners who could no longer care for them due to life circumstances. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the cats and dogs are cared for until a new permanent home can be found.
The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare. These are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Lola, Lucy and Marley
Lola, aged seven, is Lucy and Marley's mum and she is completely bonded with her two four-year-olds. They arrived at the centre as their owner was living on the streets and did not want the same life for them. All three are Jack Russell terriers and they love fuss and attention.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Omar
Handsome Bengal Omar is aged approximately two years old. He loves attention and is very sociable, and is looking for a family that can keep him entertained with toys and simulation.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Misty and Tigger
Misty (grey) loves to be stroked, eat Dreamies and have midday naps. Tigger (tabby) was nervous upon arrival at the centre but is now coming around to the RSPCA carers and letting them stroke him. They are aged approximately eight years old.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Bronson
English bulldog Bronson is approximately six years old and loves to play. He would like a new family to help him socialise a bit more.
Photo: RSPCA