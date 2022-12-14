Planning application documents show plans to use an area of land adjacent to the York Gate plantation for the facility. The applicant’s aim is to provide a safe area for dogs who are under stimulated as a result of owners going back to work following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposal outlines that the facility would offer a safe space for people to engage with assistance dogs for disabilities, as well as for rehabilitation of both dogs and owners. There would be trained professionals on site to aid dog owners and handlers, meanwhile the facility would also have a bio-degradable solution for the safe disposal of dog waste.

Opening hours would be 6am until 9pm all week in spring, summer and autumn, meanwhile the facility would be open from 8am until 4pm during the winter season. The facility would be open for use on a 30/60-minute basis with 10 minutes separating sessions and would best suit animals undergoing basic training and those needing a wider and unimpeded area for exercise. Training courses potentially on offer at the centre include obedience, scent work, lead pulling, manners and K9 first aid.

