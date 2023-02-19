There are several adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch.
The charity homes the animals at its centre in East Ardsley and some had previously been abandoned or neglected, meanwhile others lived with owners who could no longer care for them due to life circumstances. Regardless of how they end up at the centre, the cats and dogs are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
These are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Lola, Lucy and Marley
Lola, aged seven, is Lucy and Marley's mum and she is completely bonded with her two four-year-olds. They arrived at the centre as their owner was living on the streets and did not want the same life for them. All three are Jack Russell Terriers and they love fuss and attention.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Jeff and Rodney
Jeff and Rodney are sweet and energetic Domestic Short Hair cats, aged approximately five. Both are very affectionate and love to play.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Holly
One-year-old Hollie is sweet and friendly but wasn’t given much attention before arriving at the centre and didn’t have the opportunity to learn or experience the outside world. She is a Staffie X and loves bum scratches.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Jake
Shepherd X Jake is approximately 12 years old and had not had the fullest of lives before arriving at the centre. He is happy to go on long walks or snooze the day away, and needs an experienced family willing to continue his training with the branch behaviourist.
Photo: RSPCA