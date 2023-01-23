The charity has released two distressing images to highlight its investigation, after the four animals were found within metres of each other in Bingley. A cat, a fox and a juvenile and adult pigeon were all found floating on the surface by a member of the public on January 16.

They were retrieved from the water by RSPCA animal rescue officer Aleesha Haddlesey, at the point where the A650 meets Ferncliffe Road. It’s not known how the animals - who had no visible injuries - came to be in the water, or whether they were already dead when they entered the canal. The cat was black with a small patch of white fur between the back legs but wasn’t microchipped.

Aleesha said: “It was a really shocking incident to attend and very upsetting to have to retrieve these poor animals from the water. Their faces were partly obscured by mud, but I couldn’t see any obvious signs of injury on any of them, so we’re unable to say how they might have died, or whether they were already dead by the time they went into the water - but the circumstances do seem suspicious.

The animals were discovered in the canal at the point where the A650 meets Ferncliffe Road in Bingley (Photo: Google)

“We’re very keen to know how, and why, all these animals came to be in the canal as we think it's highly unlikely that they would have ended up in there by themselves. I would appeal to people who saw anything, or have information about this incident to call our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”