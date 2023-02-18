A concerned resident alerted the RSPCA when they saw the trapped bird in netting outside the flats in Leeds earlier this month. Animal rescue officer David Holgate used a specialist reach and rescue pole from the sixth floor to free the pigeon. It had suffered a severe leg injury and its life could not be saved.David said: “We’d like to thank the person who spotted this bird’s predicament and contacted us. If left, this pigeon would likely have suffered a lingering death.”He said that holes can develop when net deterrent is not properly maintained and birds, most commonly gulls and pigeons, become trapped, leaving them “at risk of a long and painful death from injury or starvation”.

Every year around 2,000 reports are made to the RSPCA about wild birds trapped in or behind netting. Dangerous situations can arise when netting is put up incorrectly or gets damaged, leaving gaps where birds can enter and become trapped.

David said: “Unfortunately bird-deterrent netting is often fixed in high or hard-to-reach areas, which can make the rescue more difficult and dangerous.” He added that it should always be professionally installed and regularly maintained to avoid harm or suffering to birds.Visit the RSPCA website for more information on what to do if you find a trapped bird and for details on how to support the charity’s work.