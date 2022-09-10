Royal Mail to suspend services on day of Queen's funeral
Royal Mail will suspend its services on the day of the Queen's funeral following the announcement it will be a bank holiday.
"The close relationship between the monarch and the British postal service has endured for more than 500 years, ever since King Henry VIII appointed the very first postmaster," the Royal Mail said.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continued this close relationship, taking a keen interest in Royal Mail and playing an active role in the selection and approval of stamps."
Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: "We are proud that over the coming days Royal Mail will play an important role delivering messages of condolence from all around the world to the royal family.
"We want to make our customers aware that services will be suspended on the day of the funeral as people come together to honour Her Majesty, after 70 years of exemplary service to the nation and the Commonwealth."