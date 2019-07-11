Royal Armouries hosts Leeds Military Show - Everything you need to know

The Royal Armouries is hosting the inaugural Leeds Military Show, a three day extravaganza celebrating the work of the armed forces.

The event is taking place on Friday, July 12, through to Sunday, July 14, and aims to inform and entertain, raising awareness of the important work of the Army, exploring developments in military vehicles and technologies used and the different roles operated in the forces today.

The Museum’s outdoor square will host an array exciting stands showcasing the best of what the Army has to offer, including opportunities to get hands on and meet different units from around the country.

Over three fun-packed days members of the Parachute Regiment, the Royal Artillery, 212 Field Hospital, the Grenadier and Coldstream Guards and the Queens Own Yeomanry will be on hand to talk about and demonstrate their varied roles as part of the British military.

On land and water

Be prepared to get hands on with the weapons, kit and equipment used by these soldiers who will be showcasing the best of what the Army has to offer. Don’t miss the chance to see inside a field hospital and talk to the team about treatment on the front line. There will be a host of vehicles including quad bikes, a L118 light gun, a Jackal armoured reconnaissance vehicle and a Mobile Artillery Monitoring Battlefield Radar system (MAMBA). Whilst members from Force Atlantic, a team from the Army Foundation College Harrogate, will be displaying the boat that will help them tackle ‘the world’s toughest row’ when they set out to cross the Atlantic later this year.

Assault course and target practice

Over the weekend the public will get the chance to test their skill on an army assault course and round out the challenge with target paintballing.

In the air

On Saturday (July 13) the public will witness the spectacle of two Tiger Moth bi-planes flying over the Royal Armouries and hear about the amazing history of these two historic aeroplanes and their fascinating links to the City of Leeds.

The fly past will take place at 3pm subject to weather and operational conditions. Leeds city Councillor and Armed Forces Champion Jane Dowson will be a passenger in one of the two 1940s Tiger Moths in celebration of their connection to the city, as both aircraft once belonged to RAF Yeadon – 609 Squadron, formerly based at what is now Leeds Bradford Airport.

Councillor Jane Dowson said: “I’m delighted to be asked to take part in this, the very first Leeds Military Show. The profile of Leeds Armed Services community is growing year on year and this was evidenced by the recent Armed Forces flag-raising event and Armed Forces Day, which were heralded as the best yet. I’m very proud and pleased to fly in an aircraft with such a strong link to Leeds”.

Alongside all this the Royal Armouries will have our usual action packed daily programme of talks, tours, shows and combat demonstrations. The event is free to attend and the museum is open 10am to 5pm daily.

Mark Jackson, events and informal learning manager at the Royal Armouries, said: “As the national museum of arms and armour the Royal Armouries are delighted to welcome the Army to the museum and excited to see our outside square busy with military vehicles and activities for all of the family to enjoy.”

Captain Chris Evans on behalf of 4th Infantry Brigade & Headquarters North East, added: “We are thrilled to be working with The Royal Armouries for this amazing event. Much of the kit and equipment we will have on display is not often seem up close by the general public, so this is one not to be missed.”

For more information about the Meet the Army event at the Royal Armouries, visit: royalarmouries.org