16 timeless photos from Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' North of England Rally at Harewood House in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

A timeless showcase of British motoring elegance drew crowds from far and wide, as enthusiasts gathered in Leeds to celebrate an automotive tradition.

The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts’ Club North of England Rally unfolded in style against the stately backdrop of Harewood House today (August 3).

Some of the UK’s most prized examples of the marque were on show, from vintage classics to modern masterpieces. The rally brought together proud owners eager to share the heritage of their cars with visitors.

Picnics were unpacked across the sweeping North Front lawns, while others cooled off with a refreshing ice cream in the summer sunshine.

Here are all of the best pictures from this year’s rally -

The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club North of England Rally took place at Harewood House.

1. Rolls-Royce Rally

The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club North of England Rally took place at Harewood House. | Steve Riding

Rolls Royce models spanning decades lined the North Front lawn at Harewood.

2. Rolls-Royce Rally

Rolls Royce models spanning decades lined the North Front lawn at Harewood. | Steve Riding

Visitors admired some of the UK’s most prized Rolls Royce motor cars at the long‑running Yorkshire event.

3. Rolls-Royce Rally

Visitors admired some of the UK’s most prized Rolls Royce motor cars at the long‑running Yorkshire event. | Steve Riding

The rally has been held every year for decades.

4. Rolls-Royce Rally

The rally has been held every year for decades. | Steve Riding

Jeff Dennis organises the Gala Diner for the Harrogate Weekend. He dressed as the rat catcher with his peacock feathers he was selling to raise money for the East Midlands Dog Rescue.

5. Rolls-Royce Rally

Jeff Dennis organises the Gala Diner for the Harrogate Weekend. He dressed as the rat catcher with his peacock feathers he was selling to raise money for the East Midlands Dog Rescue. | Steve Riding

Simon Hugh, from Leeds, with his Bentley Turbo R.

6. Rolls-Royce Rally

Simon Hugh, from Leeds, with his Bentley Turbo R. | Steve Riding

