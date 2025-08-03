The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts’ Club North of England Rally unfolded in style against the stately backdrop of Harewood House today (August 3).

Some of the UK’s most prized examples of the marque were on show, from vintage classics to modern masterpieces. The rally brought together proud owners eager to share the heritage of their cars with visitors.

Picnics were unpacked across the sweeping North Front lawns, while others cooled off with a refreshing ice cream in the summer sunshine.

Here are all of the best pictures from this year’s rally -

The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club North of England Rally took place at Harewood House.

Rolls Royce models spanning decades lined the North Front lawn at Harewood.

Visitors admired some of the UK's most prized Rolls Royce motor cars at the long‑running Yorkshire event.

The rally has been held every year for decades.

Jeff Dennis organises the Gala Diner for the Harrogate Weekend. He dressed as the rat catcher with his peacock feathers he was selling to raise money for the East Midlands Dog Rescue.

Simon Hugh, from Leeds, with his Bentley Turbo R.