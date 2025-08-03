Some of the UK’s most prized examples of the marque were on show, from vintage classics to modern masterpieces. The rally brought together proud owners eager to share the heritage of their cars with visitors.
Picnics were unpacked across the sweeping North Front lawns, while others cooled off with a refreshing ice cream in the summer sunshine.
Here are all of the best pictures from this year’s rally -
1. Rolls-Royce Rally
The 45th annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club North of England Rally took place at Harewood House. | Steve Riding
2. Rolls-Royce Rally
Rolls Royce models spanning decades lined the North Front lawn at Harewood. | Steve Riding
3. Rolls-Royce Rally
Visitors admired some of the UK’s most prized Rolls Royce motor cars at the long‑running Yorkshire event. | Steve Riding
4. Rolls-Royce Rally
The rally has been held every year for decades. | Steve Riding
5. Rolls-Royce Rally
Jeff Dennis organises the Gala Diner for the Harrogate Weekend. He dressed as the rat catcher with his peacock feathers he was selling to raise money for the East Midlands Dog Rescue. | Steve Riding
6. Rolls-Royce Rally
Simon Hugh, from Leeds, with his Bentley Turbo R. | Steve Riding
