Rodley Nature Reserve is named dragonfly hotspot

Rodley Nature Reserve has been recognised as a Dragonfly Hotspot by The British Dragonfly Society.

Volunteers who run the site have been working hard sine 2004 to create natural habitats that will encourage dragonflies to visit and thrive. So far, 18 species have been spotted or are residents of the reserve. Dragonfly Hotspots are chosen because they support a good variety of dragonfly and damselfly species, are easy to access, and can provide opportunities for local communities to get involved with conservation and events.

The hotspot launched on Saturday, June 22, with the celebrations forming part of the annual Leeds Birdfair, organised by Start Birding and the Rodley volunteers.

Fiona McKenna, conservation outreach officer from BDS, told visitors: “It was an obvious decision for us to designate Rodley Nature Reserve as a Dragonfly Hotspot, because the volunteers who run this site have done such an amazing job at creating just the right types of habitat for dragonflies to thrive here. Not only have they worked hard in creating the habitat but they’ve done something equally as amazing by giving all of us free access to come and get up close to these amazing insects and learn all about them too. It is a hidden gem in the city.”

The BDS and site staff are now working together to run courses, walks and other events at the new hotspot throughout the summer each year, while in the autumn and winter the BDS will support the hotspot’s volunteer work parties in managing the site to improve its dragonfly habitats.

Peter Mill, from Rodley Nature Reserve, said: “In 2004 and 2005 four ponds were established with the specific aim of providing good habitat for dragonflies and damselflies while at the same time giving access to the public so that these fascinating insects could easily be seen and appreciated. This was so successful that several more ponds were built in 2008 and 2009. We are delighted to have been recognised by the British Dragonfly Society as a Dragonfly Hotspot.”

Keep an eye on the BDS website and social media pages for details of future dragonfly related events at this site.