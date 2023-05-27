While it has been confirmed that the Leeds Rhinos legend is “fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday”, the fake profile issued a false post on social media incorrectly claiming that he had died. It had been shared more than 13,000 times.

Leeds Rhinos has been quick to confirm that Rob Burrow, who suffers with Motor Neurone Disease, is alive and well, writing: “Please do not share any content on social media regarding Rob. The fake account that was set up today on Facebook to spread hateful news that is totally untrue and upsetting for the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family.”

The viral post about Rob Burrow is "totally untrue".

The club has said it has reported the “offensive” post to Meta and “hope it will be taken down as soon as possible”.

Leeds residents and fans of the club have reacted in shock to the “vile” post, with one person saying: “Sickening and very disrespectful. Wishing Rob and his family all the luck in the world and hope you all enjoy your weekend.”

Another person posted: “I just can’t get my head around why anyone would do this. How upsetting for everyone, especially Rob and his family. I hope these people get what they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad