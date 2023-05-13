Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rob Burrow: 12 of the best photos of a Leeds Rhinos legend

He’s the Rhinos legend who has won the hearts of a city and beyond.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Rob Burrow MBE is nothing short of a national treasure whose courage in the face of adversity has catapulted him into the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. He remains an inspiration to a generation after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, just two years after ending his playing career. This weekend Leeds will put their best foot forward in the marathon named in his honour. Thousands of runners, including Rob’s wife Lindsey, will take on a brand new route through Leeds that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium. A major fundraising drive is underway to create the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time. Your Yorkshire Evening Post asked snapper Steve Riding to trawl through his archives to remember the best of a number 7 who he spent his entire 16-year professional career with the Rhinos making more than 400 appearances. They each capture the highs and lows as well as the agony and ecstasy of the game on and off the pitch. READ MORE: Win tickets to The Extra Mile book event with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow hug it out at the final whistle as Super 8s delivered a night of high drama with Leeds Rhinos snatching a remarkable 20-16 victory at Huddersfield Giants to win League Leaders' Shield in September 2015.

1. Rob Burrow in focus

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow hug it out at the final whistle as Super 8s delivered a night of high drama with Leeds Rhinos snatching a remarkable 20-16 victory at Huddersfield Giants to win League Leaders' Shield in September 2015. Photo: Steve Riding

Rob Burrow scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR during the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in August 2015.

2. Rob Burrow in focus

Rob Burrow scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR during the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in August 2015. Photo: Steve Riding

Rob Burrow after the defeat to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in August 2012.

3. Rob Burrow in focus

Rob Burrow after the defeat to Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in August 2012. Photo: Steve Riding

Rob Burrow proudly holds the trophy after Leeds Rhinos won the Grand Final at Old Trafford in 2018.

4. Rob Burrow in focus

Rob Burrow proudly holds the trophy after Leeds Rhinos won the Grand Final at Old Trafford in 2018. Photo: Steve Riding

