Rob Burrow MBE is nothing short of a national treasure whose courage in the face of adversity has catapulted him into the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. He remains an inspiration to a generation after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, just two years after ending his playing career. This weekend Leeds will put their best foot forward in the marathon named in his honour. Thousands of runners, including Rob's wife Lindsey, will take on a brand new route through Leeds that starts and finishes at Headingley Stadium. A major fundraising drive is underway to create the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time. Your Yorkshire Evening Post asked snapper Steve Riding to trawl through his archives to remember the best of a number 7 who he spent his entire 16-year professional career with the Rhinos making more than 400 appearances. They each capture the highs and lows as well as the agony and ecstasy of the game on and off the pitch.