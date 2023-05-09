Competition: win tickets to The Extra Mile book event with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield
The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with publisher Penguin Random House to give one lucky reader and a guest the chance to attend an event with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield as he launches his autobiography The Extra Mile.
Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles, is now an assistant-coach with the England rugby union team.
He has become famous nationwide for his fund-raising efforts to fight motor neurone disease since former Leeds teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.
Sinfield will be in conversation with Rhinos director Rob Oates in the Howard Suite at Headingley Stadium on Thursday, May 25 (6.30pm).
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the event, simply answer the following question:
In which year did Kevin Sinfield first captain Rhinos to the Super League title?
Then email your answer, along with your name and a daytime contact number, to [email protected]
Please enter Kevin Sinfield comp in the subject line. The winner will be chosen at random after the closing date of 23.59 on Sunday, May 14. Tickets do not include a copy of the book. Usual YEP competition rules apply.
