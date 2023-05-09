Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
59 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Competition: win tickets to The Extra Mile book event with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield

The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with publisher Penguin Random House to give one lucky reader and a guest the chance to attend an event with Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield as he launches his autobiography The Extra Mile.

By Peter Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles, is now an assistant-coach with the England rugby union team.

He has become famous nationwide for his fund-raising efforts to fight motor neurone disease since former Leeds teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinfield will be in conversation with Rhinos director Rob Oates in the Howard Suite at Headingley Stadium on Thursday, May 25 (6.30pm).

Kevin Sinfield at the start of hisExtra Mile fund-raising challenge in 2021. Picture by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.Kevin Sinfield at the start of hisExtra Mile fund-raising challenge in 2021. Picture by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.
Kevin Sinfield at the start of hisExtra Mile fund-raising challenge in 2021. Picture by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the event, simply answer the following question:

In which year did Kevin Sinfield first captain Rhinos to the Super League title?

Then email your answer, along with your name and a daytime contact number, to [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please enter Kevin Sinfield comp in the subject line. The winner will be chosen at random after the closing date of 23.59 on Sunday, May 14. Tickets do not include a copy of the book. Usual YEP competition rules apply.

Kevin Sinfield in action for Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup final win against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.Kevin Sinfield in action for Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup final win against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.
Kevin Sinfield in action for Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup final win against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to share your name and email address with Penguin Random House for the purposes of receiving your tickets. Once you have received your tickets all your personal information will be deleted as per our privacy policy. Open to UK residents only.

Related topics:Kevin SinfieldYorkshire Evening PostRob OatesRob BurrowRhinosSuper LeagueTickets