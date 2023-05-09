Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles, is now an assistant-coach with the England rugby union team.

He has become famous nationwide for his fund-raising efforts to fight motor neurone disease since former Leeds teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfield will be in conversation with Rhinos director Rob Oates in the Howard Suite at Headingley Stadium on Thursday, May 25 (6.30pm).

Kevin Sinfield at the start of hisExtra Mile fund-raising challenge in 2021. Picture by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the event, simply answer the following question:

In which year did Kevin Sinfield first captain Rhinos to the Super League title?

Then email your answer, along with your name and a daytime contact number, to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please enter Kevin Sinfield comp in the subject line. The winner will be chosen at random after the closing date of 23.59 on Sunday, May 14. Tickets do not include a copy of the book. Usual YEP competition rules apply.

Kevin Sinfield in action for Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup final win against Hull KR. Picture by Steve Riding.