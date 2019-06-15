Road closes as woman is seen 'dangling' from York Road bridge

Have your say

A woman who was seen dangling by her feet from a bridge on York Road has been taken to a place of safety.

Concerned members of the public called West Yorkshire Police at around 1.15pm.

It is the second time in less than 24 hours that a young woman has been talked down the bridge close at the junction with Burmantofts Street.

Members of the public coaxed down a teenage girl who was seen on the wrong side of the barriers on Friday afternoon.

Police officers managed to get the young woman down from the bridge shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday.

It is unclear whether it is the same person involved in both incidents.

A slip road onto York Road was closed for a short time but has now reopened.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the woman had been taken to a place of safety.