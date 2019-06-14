Members of the public coax down girl from York Road bridge

A teenage girl who was on the wrong side of the barriers on the A64 York Road bridge is now safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted at around 11.45am over concerns for the safety of a person on the bridge.

The girl had climbed over the barriers and was standing close to the edge, close to the junction with Marsh Lane and Burmantofts Street.

Officers were called to the scene, but it was members of the public who managed to get her on the right side of the barriers and back to safety.

The inside lane eastbound was closed by police for a short time while the incident was dealt with.

The teenager is now safe and well and receiving appropriate care.