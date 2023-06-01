Ricky Wilson has been left “shocked” to hear Lady Gaga used to live in his hometown of Leeds. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 45, questioned the revelation on his drivetime slot on Virgin Radio UK yesterday (31 May).

Ricky told his listeners: “Lady Gaga apparently is from Leeds, I mean we’ve heard everything now,” before adding; “Lady Gaga saying the Chromatica Ball tour is based on the time she spent living in Leeds. Wow. Who blumin’ well knew. I mean I know she loves Leeds, because it’s got a lot to offer.”

This came after he introduced the song Tainted Love by Leeds Duo Soft Cell, who Ricky described as one of the “top two bands to come out of Leeds Polytechnic [now Leeds Beckett University]”, joking that his band Kaiser Chiefs were the other.

Lady Gaga recently said she had the “honour of crafting” her first all-stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball, whilst “living in Leeds” . During an interview with Glamour Magazine , ahead of the launch of her cosmetics company Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora UK, the ‘Poker Face’ hit maker revealed her “deep connection” with the UK.

She said : “There’s something about the UK – I feel like when I’m making anything creative there, I can feel the spirit of every artist that has ever worked there and it just seeps into the work.”

The Chromatica Ball tour started in Dusseldorf, Germany on 17 July 2022, before making its way through stadiums in Sweden, France, Netherlands, England, Canada, Japan and the US, where Gaga finished with a show in Miami Gardens on 17 September 2022.

Across both nights of her performances at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on 29 July and 30 July, 86,508 people attended and the pop icon is said to have made a revenue of over $9,000,000.