‘There’s something about the UK – I feel like when I’m making anything creative there, I can feel the spirit of every artist that has ever worked there’, says Gaga.

By Neve Wilkinson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:32 BST- 2 min read

Lady Gaga has spoken about living in Leeds and her “deep relationship” with the UK. The American pop icon, 37, said she had the “honour of crafting” the tour for her sixth studio album in the West Yorkshire city.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, revealed she was “living in Leeds” whilst crafting her first all-stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball, which toured in 2022. She also added that she filmed the imagery for the tour in London.

Speaking to Glamour Magazine ahead of the exclusive launch of her cosmetics company Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora UK on 6 June, the pop icon revealed she was “excited” for the launch because of the UK’s “influence on makeup and fashion”.

She added: “There’s something about the UK – I feel like when I’m making anything creative there, I can feel the spirit of every artist that has ever worked there and it just seeps into the work.”

The Chromatica Ball tour started in Dusseldorf, Germany on 17 July  2022, before making its way through stadiums in Sweden, France, Netherlands, England, Canada, Japan and the US, where Gaga finished with a show in Miami Gardens on 17 September 2022.

Across both nights of her performances at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on 29 July  and 30 July, 86,508 people attended and the pop icon is said to have made a revenue of over $9,000,000.

Gaga performed old hits such as Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face and Born This Way as well as songs from her 2022 album Chromatica such as 911, Stupid Love, Alice and 100 Doves.

