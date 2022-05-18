The child was hit by the car during an incident on February 11, 2022.

More than 1,000 residents signed a petition set up by the student for a new crossing outside the school.

A petition launched by a Crashaw Academy student for a new crossing outside the school after a 12-year-old was hit by a car could now lead to action - as the council announced plans. Pic: Google

As it was launched, the organiser of the petition said it was "definitely time for a crossing to be put on Kent Road".

The blurb reads: "I am a Crawshaw Academy six form student so have attended the school since 2015.

"As I have heard, people have tried to get a crossing at the bottom gates but it has never been able to happen.

"I think now is definitely the time a crossing needs to be put on Kent Road at the bottom gates to make it safe for students to cross the road as tragic accidents like this shouldn't happen.

"Please sign the petition and share it to as many people as possible to make a change fast."

Three months on, the residents' appeals may be answered as Leeds Council announced plans to include a crossing within a latest review across the city.

The crossing is due to be part of a £275,000 package of pedestrian safety measures in Leeds, if accepted.

A council report stated: "The location sees large numbers of unaccompanied child pedestrians crossing per day and this, along with significant public interest in this site, justifies the introduction of a formal pedestrian crossing facility.

“While mean speeds on Kent Road are in line with the speed limit, local concerns exist regarding the overall speed of traffic and the proportion travelling higher than the posted speed limit.