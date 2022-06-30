Each year since 2001, Johnny Heath and his team – Dave Bendall, Jonno Ambler, Mark Harrison and Tim Heath – have taken on the Red Bull Soapbox Race in various vehicles from an A-Team van to an Apollo rocket but they have yet to cross the chequered flag first.

The four-strong squad will line up against 70 other teams at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday when they hope to cross the line in the fastest time and grab extra points for design creativity, costumes and performance.

The Brogue One team with the Mr Men creation set to be put to the test at the Red Bull Soap Box challenge. Picture: Tony Johnson

There have been long nights after work, weekends lost in garages and more money spent than they may have told their better halves as they recreated the Mr Men car from the series of children’s books by Yorkshire’s Roger Hargreaves for this year’s entry.

They started working on it in January before they even knew if they had been accepted for this year’s event.

They have created the car from polystyrene, covered it with papier-mâché, sanded it, painted it and even fitted metal disc brakes and steering.

Castleford-based company Custompac has sponsored the group by supplying the polystyrene free after they bought it for the last couple of years and due to this year’s run being for charity.

Meanwhile, they will be navigating the car dressed as Mr Funny, Mr Tickle, My Strong and Mr Tickle. This year they have had to draft in an extra team member to push the car because there are no arms in their costumes.

Tim, who lives in Pudsey, said: “We had hoped it was going to be on last year. It didn’t happen because of Covid, but it was the 50th anniversary of Mr Men.

“We try and do things that make people smile and so even better if it is topical.

“We did the first one in 2001 and have been doing it ever since. My favourite one was a Donald Trump vehicle and I liked the rocket one as well. Every year we think it is the best.”

However, the team’s very first entry was one that they knew was not going to cut it.

“The very first one was a catastrophe”, said Tim, an IT worker.

“Everybody turned up with really good ones and we had a rather pathetic looking A-Team van that didn’t get very far.

“I always reckon that this year is the year. We will do what we can and keep coming back.”

The hopefuls will be joined in London by family and friends as they make a weekend of the event which sees them raising money for the Children With Cancer fund as it was for many years affiliated with the Mr Men and Little Miss brand.

The only rules in the Red Bull Soapbox Race seem to be that the vehicle is motor-less and is able to brake and steer.

Hopeful competitors have to submit ideas and sketches, complete with details of how they will make it, who will be in the team and what their performance for the judges will be.