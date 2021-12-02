Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin to release cheesy charity single in bid for Christmas number one

The Rate My Takeaway star from Leeds, who found viral fame this year with his 'collapsable table' takeaway reviews, will release 'Santa's Takeaway' at midnight on Thursday.

The light-hearted track is produced by platinum-selling artist Toddla T and is co-written with Jin Jin, who has worked with the likes of Little Mix, Jess Glynne and David Guetta.

All proceeds raised will be donated to two charities close to Danny's heart, mental health foundation MIND and foodbank charity Trussell Trust.

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin on the set for the video of 'Santa's Takeaway'

The single is dedicated to Danny's partner, Carrie, who died in February after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Danny told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I’ve had a tough year, losing Carrie in February has rocked the world for me and the children.

"Mentally, it’s been tough - dealing with the kids and dealing with the loss.

“Christmas was one of the best things for Carrie, she absolutely loved Christmas. She started watching Christmas films in October!

The track is dedicated to Danny's late partner, Carrie, who 'loved Christmas'

“It seemed right to do something for Christmas and to give something back to charity as well.

“Nobody wants anything out of this apart from raising awareness, that’s what it’s about."

With more than 50million YouTube views to date, Danny's Northern wit has captured the hearts of the country and he's been flooded with messages of support.

He added: "I get a lot of emails and messages from people saying how I’ve helped them through tough times, a couple of people who have been in a similar situation to me.

"People say to me - you’re such a lovely guy and so jolly, how do you do it with what’s happened to you?

"And don't get me wrong, I cry all the time, I miss Carrie with every breath that I take.

"But I have the mentality where I like to get up in the morning and think, right, I’m going to be the best that I can be today and I’m not going to let anybody get me down."

The tongue-in-cheek video sees Danny visit the White Rose Centre and Morley wearing a bright red suit and a Santa hat, as he sings about what Santa might be craving for Christmas.

"It’s cheeky and cheesy," Danny added.

"I compare it to the Christmas answer to Baby Shark, it will do your head in! Kids will love it and they’ll all be running around singing ‘Santa wants cheese’ and come Christmas, people will be in pubs singing ‘what does santa want’.

“Anybody can have a go and sing it. Let’s get the Northern song on the map!”

You can pre-save the single here before its release at midnight.