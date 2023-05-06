Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin steals the limelight in partner Sophie Mei Lan's pregnancy shoot

The star of Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin decided to jump into his partner’s bump to baby shoot – and ended up stealing the limelight with his hilarious poses.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th May 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read

Danny’s partner Sophie Mei Lan, a journalist for the Yorkshire Post and a personal trainer, had her first bump photoshoot at 16 weeks pregnant. Photographer Rosie Courtney, sister of Tom Zanetti, offered Sophie a photoshoot at home to document her pregnancy journey, and Sophie wanted Danny to be involved.

Sophie said: “This is our first baby together and we’re both so excited. While I’ve modelled in the past I have felt unconfident with my growing belly and body. But Danny is such a positive influence with his humour and Rosie with her calmness, I felt amazing and had so much fun, especially when Danny joined in.”

In the video of the photoshoot Danny also showed off his belly ‘bump’ alongside his wife-to-be Sophie. The pair who run @MrandMrsYorkshire social media and youtube channel are set to wed on Saturday June 10. The couple will be vlogging their wedding day as well as having it professionally filmed, photographed and live-streamed.

In the video of the photoshoot Danny also showed off his belly ‘bump’ alongside his wife-to-be Sophie

Danny said: “I know Sophie was a bit nervous about showing off her bump and she wanted me there. She looked amazing so I felt unconfident until we did what we always do and had a laugh and then posed together.”

Danny, a former butcher, shot to fame with his YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway. His videos document his trips to various food outlets and he has more than 600,000 subscribers.

