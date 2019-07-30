Rapper Professor Green announces Leeds show - Here's how to get tickets

Multi platinum-selling rapper Professor Green is to take to the stage in Leeds as part of a UK headline tour.

Only a few months after fracturing his neck, Professor Green is full recovered and set to get back on stage and head out on tour again.

This November will see him embark on his 11 date M.O.T.H. Tour which includes a stop off at Leeds University Stylus on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

The announcement of Professor Green’s M.O.T.H. Tour comes hot on the heels of him releasing Matters of the Heart, the first track to be lifted from his forthcoming M.O.T.H. EP, due for release in September.

It follows last year’s Photographs ft. Rag’n’Bone Man, which highlighted a nationwide need for dialogue around grief and saw an overwhelming response on social media to the accompanying hashtag #wishthatitookmorephotographsofus.

Hackney born and raised rapper, Professor Green, aka Stephen Manderson, has notched up two top 3 albums and over 3.5 million combined sales in the UK alone since starting out as a revered battle MC.

All in addition to presenting six critically acclaimed documentaries (for the BBC and Channel 4), publishing his autobiography ‘Lucky’ (which was a Times bestseller), continuing his ongoing work as Patron of anti-suicide charity CALM, and, most recently, becoming a regular columnist for newly launched men’s title, The Book of Man.

* Pre-sale tickets are available from July 31 at 10am while tickets go on general sale at 10am on August 2, via gigsandtours.com/tour/professor-green/

