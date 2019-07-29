Intimate Brudenell Social Club gigs for Kaiser Chiefs mark launch of new album and new beer

Have your say

The Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage in Leeds for a series of intimate gigs which coincided with the band launching a new beer for the city.

The Kaisers launched their new 'IPA Riot' at Brudenell Social Club ahead of a series of performances at the same venue.

Vijay Mistry and Simon Rix with John Kelly from Kirkstall Brewery. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

All profits from sales of the IPA Riot, in conjunction with local Kirkstall Brewery, will go to St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

The gigs also marked the launch of the band's latest album Duck which sees the group reclaiming the creative swagger that underpins their strongest work.

“It’s undeniably fantastic and undeniably Kaiser Chiefs,” says frontman Ricky Wilson on the band's seventh album.