Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6 1952, being proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Her coronation took place on June 2 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right as the first ever to be televised and was watched by 27 million people in the UK alone as well millions more around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II visiting Paddington Station in London earlier this month ahead of the opening of the new 'Elizabeth Line' rail service. Picture: Andrew Matthew/ Pool/ AFP via Getty Images

During the seven decades of her reign, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation with millions of loyal subjects there to greet her.

She has hosted garden parties at Buckingham Palace, honouring hundreds of you from our communities who have made a difference.

She has brought joy and happiness – sometimes solace – wherever she has visited and to whoever she has greeted.

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, meaning Brits will be given two days off work to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Ahead of the milestone, we invited readers in Leeds and across Yorkshire to send their messages of congratulations to our monarch. Here's what you said:

Mrs M R Evans. Amazing, a credit to the world.

Christine W Barraclough. Congratulations. Well done.

Janice Thompson. Congratulations on being our queen for 70 years and thank you for everything you do.

Simon Peter Hemingway. You have done a fantastic job over 70 years and thank you for being a good queen to our country. Long may you reign, have a happy 70th anniversary

Sikandar Ahmed. To our beautiful beloved Queen, congratulations! You've been amazing throughout your reign. Our nation appreciates everything you have done. If only we had the opportunity to meet, it would be a dream come true. You will never be begotten. We love you very much and pray the Lord gives you a long, healthy prosperous life, Amen.

Beth Ambler & Sam McCarthy. Congratulations! Long live our Queen.

Carol Hardisty. Congratulations on your Jubilee and thank you for your outstanding life of service and duty.

Ben Ellis. Congratulations on your special day.

Caroline Prince. I want to wish your Majesty so much joy and happiness on celebrating your Platinum Jubilee.

Joanne Carter. Congratulations on reaching your Platinum Jubilee, you’ve done amazing in your role of Queen and may you have many more years.

Geoff Menzer. I was told at school of your becoming Queen and watched the Coronation on a 9in screen. You are a wonderful person and I wish you good health and happiness. I am 79. Please obtain 100 years - you will get telegrams! We love you!

Linda Stephenson. Congratulations on your 70th Jubilee. Thank you for being my Queen.

Louise Cartwright. Thank you for your loyal service to this country and your subjects.

Adam Morrison. Congratulations and best wishes on your platinum jubilee.

Amanda & all of the staff at Amanda Dalby Funeral Services. Sincere congratulations to our wonderful Queen, on reaching this magnificent achievement of 70 years of dedicated service to our country. We all admire your loyalty and unfailing duty. God Bless You.

Elizabeth C Weegmann. I am sending Your Majesty my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your Platinum Jubilee, it is a truly magnificent achievement. You have excelled at the heavy duty of being a Monarch and your reign made me become an impassioned monarchist. I shall be in London for the Jubilee weekend.

Emma Parker. Wishing Your Majesty all the best. Such a unique achievement!

Denise and John Earnshaw. Congratulations, Your Majesty, on your 70 years as our Queen. Thank you to you and to Prince Philip for your commitment and long years of service to our Country and the Commonwealth. You have been an inspiration and done all that you promised when you were 21, and more, and have our utmost admiration. We wish you many more happy and healthy years as our Queen. May God Bless you always.

Janet Elizabeth Fielding. Congratulations to you on 70 years as our Queen.

Angela Wood. Your Majesty, congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee. Words cannot express my thanks and gratitude for your loyal service to our country. You are an inspiration and loved by so many. I hope you enjoy the celebrations. Much love and best wishes to you.

The Chaplins. Thank you for your 70 years of dedication and service.

Charlie and Billy Kent. Congratulations on 70 years as our Queen. We are very honoured to have you and appreciate your work throughout your reign. God save the Queen.

Residents of the cathedral city of Wakefield. Congratulations, Your Majesty, on reaching a remarkable reign of 70 years, and thank you for the service you have given to our country

and for the forthcoming years.

Alexander Colling and The Alexander Cavalry. Hello your Majesty. My name is Alex Colling. I will be riding my horse along Filey beach for you extra hard, no matter the weather. My family have been using horses in Filey since before the Second World War. I thank you for your long service as queen, and wish you a happy jubilee.

Ros & John Lightfoot. Congratulations on your platinum jubilee. Thank you for your constant service to our country. May you have continued good health in the years to come.

Jenny and Paul Newby. Congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee, Your Majesty. You have been a consistent figure all through my life. But I appreciate it is tinged with sadness for yourself as it only came to happen so early because your dear father passed away. I hope you have lived a happy life.

Kylie, Dave and Jenson Wegrzynkiewicz. Congratulations on reaching your Platinum Jubilee. Thank you for all your dedication to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, you are very treasured!

Scarlett and Sofia Schofield. Congratulations your majesty. Have a wonderful jubilee and a big cake and lots of balloons, lots of love Scarlett, age four, and Sofia, age one.

Carol Harland. Wishing your majesty the most sincere congratulations on your platinum jubilee! You have been a truly amazing monarch for these 70 years! I, for one, am looking forward to and taking part in the celebrations! Sending much love X

Kerrie Jon & Lillie Wright. Thank you for your service to our amazing country.

Janette and Paul Doyle. With deepest gratitude, thanks and appreciation for your unwavering dedication, many congratulations!

Rachel. Your service and sacrifices are truly appreciated. We are all so grateful to you. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on this wonderful occasion

Pam Caton, president of Scalby and Newby WI. Your Majesty, as Women’s Institute members, we admire and respect you for representing what is good and great in the people of

Great Britain and the Commonwealth. To give the nation all your love energy and dedication for 70 years as our Queen is truly wonderful.

Patricia Cusson. My love, thanks and respect to our Queen!

Daniel Chitty. Congratulations on 70 years of being on the throne. You inspire the younger generation to carry on despite how tough things get and how ill you may feel. I hope we see you on the throne for many more years to come.

Sally Francis. I was there for your coronation and celebrated your silver, golden and now platinum jubilees. You are marvellous. Please stay with us forever. My Mother adored you, and went to see you when you visited Wakefield. Sadly I have lost my mother but actually she had a look of you and has passed on all the literature of you right from you being a small child. God save the Queen.

Lisa, Reece, Jocelyn and Gabriella Dixon. Many thanks for your years of service and dedication to your country and big congratulations.