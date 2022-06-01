Whether they live or work in the area, each has made an outstanding contribution - whether it be in healthcare, education, public service, charity or the arts.

Others are being recognised for their campaigning work or the difference that they make to the lives of so many others through volunteering in the community.

Clockwise from left, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Julian Hartley, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust executive director Stephanie Lawrence and Freedom4Girls founder Tina Leslie are among receiving honours. Pictures: Simon Hulme, Danny Lawson/PA

And in the world of sport, former Leeds United footballer and commentator Rio Ferdinand receives an OBE for his activism and charity work, while former Whites midfielder James Milner receives an MBE for the great work his foundation undertakes.

The other recipients are:

Knighthoods

Julian Matthew Frederick Hartley. Chief Executive, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare.

Martyn Ellis Oliver. Chief Executive Officer, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

David Anthony Nixon OBE. Lately Artistic Director, Northern Ballet. For services to Dance.

Helen Jane Pickles. Director, Service Delivery Partnering and Resourcing, People, Capability and Place, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor John Richard Barrett. Professor of Energy and Climate Policy, University of Leeds. For services to Climate Change Assessment.

Dr Fiona Mary Campbell. Consultant Paediatrician, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Children and Young People with Diabetes.

Dr Andrew Simon Furber. Regional Director, North West and NHS Regional Director of Public Health, North West, Department for Health and Social Care. For services to Public Health.

Professor Paul James Johnson. Professor of Sociology and Executive Dean, University of Leeds. For services to Equality, to Diversity and to Human Rights.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Stephanie Lawrence. Executive Director, Nursing and Allied Health Professionals, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to District Nursing.

Tina Leslie. Founder and Operational Manager, Freedom4Girls. For services to Tackling Period Poverty.

Rebecca Owen. Customer Service Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service.

Ailsa Rhodes. Chief Executive Officer, Older People's Action in the Locality. For services to Older People in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19.

Christopher John Slater. Associate Director of Commercial and Procurement, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to NHS Procurement during Covid-19.

Richard Michael Stroud. For services to the Interfaith Community in West Yorkshire.

Janet Mary Thornton. For services to Rural Communities in Yorkshire.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marie Dickens. For services to the community in Hemsworth, West Yorkshire during Covid-19.

Amjid Hussain. Director, Bradford Moor Play and Support Service. For voluntary services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Lorraine Kennedy. Senior Manager, Patient Support, Bradford and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS.

Rev Father Darren Percival. For services to the community in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Queen's Police Medal (QPM)