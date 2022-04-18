Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins

Things to do in Leeds: These 10 hidden gem villages within an easy drive of Leeds are breathtakingly beautiful

Looking for something to do this Easter Bank Holiday?

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:45 am

The bustling city of Leeds is just a stone's throw away from some beautiful scenery, quaint villages and the rolling hills of the Dales.

Tourists and day-trippers flock to pretty towns such as Harrogate, Ilkley and Hebden Bridge, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.

Here are 10 of the best hidden villages within an easy drive of Leeds that may be less familiar:

1. Lofthouse, North Yorkshire

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min

2. Kettlewell

Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins

3. Skidby

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min

4. Thornton-le-Dale

Thornton-le-Dale is a pretty village on the edge of the North York Moors. A woodland footpath runs from the car park to the village and there are plenty of local walks to take in the surrounding countryside. Drive: 1hr 15mins

