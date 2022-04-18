The bustling city of Leeds is just a stone's throw away from some beautiful scenery, quaint villages and the rolling hills of the Dales.

Tourists and day-trippers flock to pretty towns such as Harrogate, Ilkley and Hebden Bridge, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.

Here are 10 of the best hidden villages within an easy drive of Leeds that may be less familiar:

1. Lofthouse, North Yorkshire Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Gerard Binks Photography Photo Sales

2. Kettlewell Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3. Skidby As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo Sales

4. Thornton-le-Dale Thornton-le-Dale is a pretty village on the edge of the North York Moors. A woodland footpath runs from the car park to the village and there are plenty of local walks to take in the surrounding countryside. Drive: 1hr 15mins Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales