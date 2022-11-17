Dr Graham Ramsden, who is also a paranormal investigator and author, believes he has proof that ghosts exist and will present findings to an audience at Pudsey Civic Hall at 7pm (November 17). He is keen to welcome those who do not believe in ghosts to view what he calls evidence.

Dr Ramsden will share 14 stories with the audience, who can purchase a ticket via Eventbrite for £10. His presentation of ‘evidence’ includes stories, photographs and ‘electronic voice phenomena’. He said: "Over 10 years of doing this research, we found information that really could not be explained through science. We collected information, photographs, some electronic voice phenomena of ghosts speaking to us that we just can't explain.

"As I have analysed these photographs and electronic voice phenomena, the only conclusion I can come to is that actually, ghosts are real. We've been able to, through our research, capture these ghosts on camera. We are going to let the general public judge for themselves. I do genuinely believe we have captured something paranormal. There are three photographs in particular I think are never-seen-before evidence. It is proof of ghosts, that ghosts do exist.”

While part of the Paranormal Activity Research Team, Dr Ramsden visited locations such as museums, manor houses and graveyards to investigate the existence of ghosts. A key element of his research has been assessing whether there are paranormal reasons for certain experiences or whether they can be explained by science.

He explained: “As a psychologist, I wanted to question whether it just normal activity that is misunderstood. For example, people feel at night time like they have got a ghost on top of them, they feel oppressed, and we know that as sleep paralysis. There's also hallucinations going to sleep and waking up, so I was interested in stories and trying to ascertain whether it is paranormal or ordinary activity that science can explain.”

"My message to ardent sceptics is 'what evidence would you need to change that belief? If you did get that evidence in front of you, would you recognise it as the evidence you are looking for?'.”