Extinction Rebellion and GALBA protestors stage mock funeral for Leeds' carbon budget

Climate campaigners protested against the proposed expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport.

The plans for Leeds Bradford Airport have been the source of intense debate, with supporters saying it will provide a valuable boost the local economy and opponents pointing to the environmental cost of more people flying from there in the future.

Protestors carried a coffin through Leeds city centre during the mock funeral

In March 2021, Leeds City Council gave approval to the £150m scheme that would see the existing terminal demolished and replaced - but campaigners, as well as both Labour and Tory MPs, supported calls for a public inquiry.

The Government announced last month that a public inquiry will be held into the application.

On Tuesday, protestors held a mock funeral for Leeds' carbon budget and for the right to protest, starting outside Leeds Magistrates Court.

The groups marched through Leeds city centre carrying banners and signs - led by 'pallbearers' carrying a coffin at the front of the procession.

Protestors on the steps of Leeds Town Hall unfurling banners against expansion plans

Protestors unfurled red banners on the steps of Leeds Town Hall.

One of the banners was adorned with the words ‘RIP Leeds carbon budget' in black font.

Mike Mcgrath, 80, was one of the protestors at the march from GALBA.

Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) are rejecting the airport expansion plans on air quality, noise pollution & climate grounds.

Professor Paul Chatterton

Speaking to the YEP, Mike said the announcement from Michael Gove that plans for expansion would now be reviewed was a "great victory".

"We campaigned for it", Mike explained.

"Now having a full inquiry as compared with the eight and half hour meeting where they voted at the end [is great]."

Angi Strafford, 41, was another protestor who marched on Tuesday.

Angi Strafford, 41, at the protest today

She was angry expansion plans had been made amid the announcement of a 'climate emergency' by Leeds Council.

"People's health is something which is really important to me.

"The problems we have with people in terms of respiratory conditions in Leeds from the traffic pollution is already so bad, to add the emissions from the expansion seems crazy."

Angi held a sign saying 'RIP my son's future'.

"I have a little boy who is six", she explained.

"I really want there to be a healthy future for him and for his friends.

"The way that we are going, business as usual, I don't think we will get that.

"As a parent all you want is that healthy future for your child."

After a stop outside Leeds Art Gallery was halted due to a lack of space, the protestors marched on towards Millennium Square, where they stopped on the steps of Leeds City Museum.

Professor Paul Chatterton, who works at the university of Leeds, delivered a ‘eulogy’ on the steps of the museum.

He said expansion plans were "another nail in the coffin of this carbon budget".

Addressing protestors, he added: “We must do everything we can to ensure Leeds council gives no future to expansion at LBA.

"This is a turning moment for all of us.

“We are growing momentum in gradually changing this city.

“This is not just a funeral procession.

"Out of death comes hope.

“We need to take that hope for a better future for this city.”

Protestors then sang an altered version of the hymn 'All Things Bright and Beautiful' and heard speeches from other members of the organisations.

One protestor, speaking to the YEP on the steps of Leeds museum, said the airport expansion plans were "ridiculous".

The protestor - who asked not to be named - added: "The airport is due to expand massively if the plans go ahead.

"There is always that hope that they will not [go through with the plans].

"The situation is ridiculous."

Leeds Bradford Airport and Leeds Council has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), said: “We welcome all feedback and understand people’s concerns. LBA’s application is not about expansion, but about achieving what we already have consent to do in a more sustainable way, building cleaner and greener infrastructure for the future.

"If the terminal development is consented, it will make LBA an outstanding net zero airport by 2030, ahead of government targets on sustainable aviation, with a much-improved passenger experience, connecting Yorkshire to other parts of the country and the world for business and tourism, whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.

"Leeds City Council recognised these benefits when approving the proposals and we hope the Government will see through on its promise to level up the north of England.”