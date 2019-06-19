Proposed plans for new £2million state-of-the-art indoor play facility at Tropical World

A set of proposed plans for a state-of-the-art indoor play facility at Tropical World are due to be discussed next week.

Artist impression of the floorplan.

As part of a report submitted to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, members will have the opportunity to discuss and agree in principle to the installation of the exciting initiative at The Arnold and Marjorie Ziff Tropical World in Roundhay.

If approved, a full consultation, feasibility design and design analysis will be undertaken by the council into the project - which is expected to cost in the region of £2m.

Artist impressions of the play area include jungle huts and walkways, a feature ship, a water play area, bridges, a tubular slide, nets, a sensory space and seating area with tables.

Stage one of the work is expected to be complete by Easter 2020 if approved.

Tropical World in Leeds.

A statement from Leeds City Council said: "The proposed design will offer a vibrant play area for children of all ages.

"The floor area will be designed specifically with toddlers in mind, whilst older children will be able to explore two levels of fun.

"It is estimated that stage one, which would see the development of the play area, along with access improvements, will be completed by Easter, 2020.

"Work on stage two, which will seek to further improve access and movement around the whole attraction, will be developed over the following two years from work concluding on stage one."

The potential plans would be in the glasshouse area to 'encourage young people to explore issues around climate change and biodiversity through integrating interactive play and learning'.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and active lifestyles, said: "We are extremely proud that The Arnold and Marjorie Ziff Tropical World continues to be an extremely popular visitor attraction which is loved by people of all ages. We are always looking at ways to improve our offer at Tropical World, and the proposal which we have made to the executive board to introduce a new start-of-the-art facility at Tropical World is very exciting and one which we hope will be supported.

"Incorporating two different zones designed specifically for toddlers and older children, a range of fantastic ideas have been incorporated in the proposed design. These include a feature ship, jungle huts and walkways, bridges, slide and sensory area which really does promise to be a great way to learn and have fun.

"It is absolutely vital that we ensure our attractions are continuing to set a high standard against its many competitors. This proposed investment certainly meets that aim, and will help ensure that Tropical World continues to be one of the most popular attractions in the region for many years to come."

Over 300,000 people visit Tropical World each year and the introduction of the play area is expected to further cement the attraction’s reputation as one of the most loved in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Home to a wide range of animals from butterflies and fish to reptiles, meerkats and monkeys, Tropical World welcomed a host of new arrivals to its ranks following the revamp in 2015.

New animals included seahorses, stingray, dart frogs, Asian Tiger fish and a red bellied piranha.