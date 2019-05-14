10 of the best things to see at Tropical World in Leeds
Home to a number of tropical habitats, there are a wealth of intriguing sights to be seen at this popular family attraction.
Based at Roundhay Park, visitors can journey through the rainforest, mangroves, desert and the nocturnal world, meeting a range of exotic animals along the way. Here are 10 not to be missed.
1. Meerkats
Located in the desert area are a gang of adorable Meerkats, who will stand to attention as you pass by. A number of plant, animal and birds from the arid areas of the Americans and South Africa can also be spotted here.
Up to 30 varieties of butterfly can be spotted inside the butterfly house, among the exotic plants and citrus trees. Look out for the Owl Butterflies, which can grow up to 20cm - around the same size as a large dinner plate.
Morelet's Crocodiles - also known as the Mexican crocodile - grow to around three metres in length and are normally found in forest freshwater lakes, swamps and ponds of Mexico, Belize and northern Guatemala.
Tucked away in the warmth of the South American house, these ducks might be spotted hanging around the pond or among the trees. The high pitched whistle is likely to be heard by the noisy birds before they are seen.