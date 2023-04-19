Susan Crossland, who won £1.2M in 2008 and had two premature babies herself, understands first-hand how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of an early new-born’s life.

So, she set to work creating a range of outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.

Handing over dozens of outfits to Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Susan said: “Alder Hey does incredible work.

"Ever since winning the lottery I have always tried to dedicate as much time as possible to supporting charity.

“There are obviously so many good causes to help and I try to do as much as I possibly can.

"Having had two premature babies myself, the neonatal baby unit is something which is very close to my heart.

“I love knitting and I know how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of a premature baby’s life to find suitable clothes and lovely outfits.

“I have tried to be as creative as possible and it has been wonderful to visit Alder Hey today and hand over the outfits.”

Jessica Short was at the hospital to accept the donations on behalf of the charity, along with her son, one year old Frankie.

Prior to birth Frankie was diagnosed with a condition which meant he would be born with his bowels on the outside of his stomach, and surgery would be needed within hours of his birth at a specialised hospital like Alder Hey.

He was transferred from a hospital in Wirral which meant Jess was only able to see him the next day, apart from a few minutes she had with him before he was transported.

Jess and Frankie were reunited the following day and Frankie continues to exceed expectations.

Jessica said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my son and I couldn’t be more grateful for every single staff member at Alder Hey.

"It’s amazing to see how far Frankie has come and it’s always lovely to come back to see everyone.

“It’s always lovely to meet other people who support the Alder Hey Surgical Neonatal Unit Appeal and Susan’s gorgeous knitted creations will certainly be cherished by parents here at the hospital and when they get home with their tiny new-borns.”

The new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Alder Hey is a joint project between Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust.