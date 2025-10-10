Pontefract man raises £2,500 for hospice through gruelling Ironman challenge

The sun hadn’t yet risen over Weymouth Bay when Chandler Docherty stepped into the icy water, heart pounding, breath shallow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He hated swimming. Running wasn’t much better. And cycling? That was just hard.

But he faced all three, all in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Chandler took on the Ironman 70.3 - a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and 21.1km run, his journey beginning not with a love of sport, but with grief.

Chandler Docherty raised £2,500 for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

His aunties Claire, 51, and Danielle, 43, were cared for by The Prince of Wales Hospice in their final months.

The warmth, dignity, and compassion they received left a lasting mark. Chandler wanted others to feel that same comfort, so he signed up for a challenge that terrified him.

Chandler said: “I hate swimming and don’t really like running that much, and biking is pretty hard. So why not give it a go?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training was brutal. Rain-soaked mornings, aching muscles, and moments of doubt became routine.

But every painful step, every freezing swim, was a tribute to Claire and Danielle. Chandler imagined their laughter, their strength, and the care they received and

kept going.

Race day was a sensory storm. The cold bite of the sea, the burn of his legs on Dorset’s rolling hills, the salty wind whipping his face as he ran along the coastline. But through it all, his heart was full. Every mile was powered by purpose.

“The Prince of Wales Hospice was there for us when we needed it most. Completing this challenge was my way of giving back.”