Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 54-year-old in Leeds

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 54-year-old in Leeds.
Gary Parkinson is described as 5ft 5, medium build with short greyish hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and with a walking stick.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting Log 693 of March 1.
