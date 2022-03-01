Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 54-year-old in Leeds

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 54-year-old in Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:10 pm

Gary Parkinson is described as 5ft 5, medium build with short greyish hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and with a walking stick.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Log 693 of March 1.

