Police appeal for help to find 71-year-old man missing for almost a week

Kenneth Walsh has been missing for almost a week

Kenneth Walsh, who is also known as Kenny, went missing from the Burley area of Leeds on November 30.

The 71-year-old has not been seen since.

West Yorkshire Police is becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare, as the force is appealing to the public for help in tracking him down.

A statement from the force said: "Police need to confirm his welfare after concerns from another agency were raised."